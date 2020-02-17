Official: The Holden Brand Will Be Killed Off For Good

Having been kicking around in one form or another since 1856, Holden will be retired, parent company General Motors has announced. In Australia and New Zealand, all sales along with “local design and engineering operations will wind down by 2021”.

The brand took a big hit when it stopped building its own vehicles in 2017, before Holden announced it would drop cars altogether to focus on SUVs a few months ago. However, even in this scaled back form, the company was deemed to be unviable.