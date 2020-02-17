or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 8 hours ago 9
News

Official: The Holden Brand Will Be Killed Off For Good

All Holden sales, design and engineering activities will end "by 2021" in Australia and New Zealand

Remind me later
Holden at its peak, before the cutbacks began
Holden at its peak, before the cutbacks began

Having been kicking around in one form or another since 1856, Holden will be retired, parent company General Motors has announced. In Australia and New Zealand, all sales along with “local design and engineering operations will wind down by 2021”.

The brand took a big hit when it stopped building its own vehicles in 2017, before Holden announced it would drop cars altogether to focus on SUVs a few months ago. However, even in this scaled back form, the company was deemed to be unviable.

Holden sells badge-engineered vehicles made outside of Australia and New Zealand like the Colorado
Holden sells badge-engineered vehicles made outside of Australia and New Zealand like the Colorado

Speaking about the move to shut down Holden for good, GM International Operations Senior Vice President Julian Blissett said:

“Through its proud 160-year history, Holden has not only made cars, it has been a powerful driver of the industrialization and advancement of Australia and New Zealand.

“Over recent years, as the industry underwent significant change globally and locally, we implemented a number of alternative strategies to try to sustain and improve the business, together with the local team.

“After comprehensive assessment, we regret that we could not prioritize the investment required for Holden to be successful for the long term in Australia and New Zealand, over all other considerations we have globally.”

Holden's futuristic Time Attack Concept was revealed in 2018, after the company stopped building its own cars
Holden's futuristic Time Attack Concept was revealed in 2018, after the company stopped building its own cars

GM has pledged to honour any outstanding warranties and service agreements, while aftersales networks will remain to provide servicing and spares for “at least 10 years” in Australia and New Zealand. It’s not yet known how many jobs are due to go, although affected employees will be given redundancy packages.

Some roles may be saved, with dealers given the chance to transform into service outlets for Holden customers.

More Holden posts

9 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News More Driving Modes For Refreshed Audi RS5 And RS5 Sportback News Dyson's Electric Car Plans Have Been Binned Already News A Maserati-Engined Test Mule Has Emerged – In Maserati’s Own ‘Spy Shots’ News Alfa Romeo's New GTV And 8C Have Been Canned, Bigger Saloon Won't Happen Either News The Bentley Flying Spur Has Killed Off The Mulsanne News Maserati Is Testing Its First EV Powertrain In A Gran Turismo, And It Sounds Like This News Suspected Drink Driver Launches BMW M4 Over Roundabout News The Renault Sport Megane Has Been Facelifted And Given More Power

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or