Novitec Will Make Your Lamborghini Huracan Evo Look Like A Performante

The latest version of the Huracan has been given some aesthetic tweaks by tuning company Novitec

Part of the reason we love the Lamborghini Huracan Evo so much is the raucous Performante-spec engine. The latest ‘baby’ Lambo gets a whole heap of stuff that makes it technically superior to the Perf too, including all-wheel steering. But it just doesn’t look quite as purposeful, does it? If you agree, tuning company Novitec is just a phone call away, ready to festoon your Huracan with all sorts of nice bits and pieces to ensure it’s the angriest-looking car in the track day paddock.

The most obvious addition is the high-level carbon fibre rear wing - which looks awfully similar to the part found on the aforementioned Performante - teamed up with a new rear diffuser. There’s no fancy ALA (Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva) system directing air at the wing, of course, although Novitec has added some ducts in the trunk lid which draw in air and spit it out just in front of the windscreen to increase downforce further.

Just below the frunk slots is a new front splitter and a set of endplates either side of the bumper which help direct air towards Huracan’s beefy intakes. These have also been tweaked to provide a better oxygen supply for the 5.2-litre V10, which hasn’t been fiddled with. Probably for the best - with peak power of 629bhp arriving at 8000rpm, the ten-cylinder Audi unit doesn’t leave room for much in the way of quibbling. Customers can finish off the exterior with one of three different wheelsets from longtime Novitec collaborators Vossen, measuring 20 inches in diameter at the front and 21 inches at the rear. If they don’t fill the arches to your liking, there’s a Novitec sport spring option which lowers the ride height by 35mm.