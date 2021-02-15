No More Supercharged V8s: Jaguar Set For 2025 All-Electric Rebirth

Jaguar will ‘reimagine’ itself as an all-electric luxury brand from 2025, with Land Rover following and potential for hydrogen fuel cell power

No more of this, unless it's a final fling for existing models

Jaguar has unveiled a new and dramatic plan to become an all-electric luxury brand in just four years. The ‘Reimagine’ plan will see the British saloon specialist, smaller and more commercially manoeuvrable than the large German brands, focus on its “unique potential” to deliver a fully BEV line-up ahead of its rivals. That means the current crop of Ingenium and Ford-built engines will be the last that Jaguar develops or fits to new cars. We have an abrupt date for when we can expect the last supercharged V8 Jaguar muscle cars to emerge from semi-retirement for one last hurrah before Jaguar as we know it will change almost beyond recognition.

As part of this sea change in business model, the planned electric XJ as we saw it last year will be binned. The badge will be retained and possibly put on something else, with the likely truth being that there simply isn’t enough sales potential in the large saloon sector and, with profitability absolutely critical in this crucial next 10 years, the firm is instead likely to carry on with smaller, bigger-selling saloons and lucrative SUVs. “Closer collaboration and knowledge-sharing” with parent company Tata Motors will allow the move to happen much faster than expected, and suggests that Tata itself has already been working on EV technology and fuel cell structures. Future Jaguar models will all be built on an architecture exclusively designed for EV propulsion.

Fewer chassis and body types will be built per plant, allowing for crucial increases in production efficiency without having to close any of the advanced and well-regarded facilities in the UK and around the world. The future all-electric platform will be built in the English West Midlands, at the Solihull site. Land Rover will follow its sister company more slowly, with at least one pure electric version of each model available by 2030. Six all-electric Land Rovers are planned for launches between 2024 and 2026. By 2030, Land Rover predicts that 60 per cent of its sales will come from BEV variants, although we have zero idea what that prediction is actually based on.