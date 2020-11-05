New Subaru BRZ Shows Up In Teaser Video, Mid-November Reveal Date Confirmed

Subaru has confirmed its "all-new" 2022 BRZ will be fully revealed on 18 November, as the car appears (from a distance) in a teaser video

The reveal of the 2022 BRZ is almost upon us. Having already promised to show the car off in full “this fall,” and displayed a camouflaged prototype at Subiefest, Subaru has teased the car once more while confirming an 18 November debut. The company has revealed a teaser video which we can’t seem to embed (we’ve asked Subaru’s press team for a file to upload onto our own channels), but in any case, you don’t see a whole lot of the car.

The best view of the car is on the preview thumbnail...

What you hear, or rather don’t hear, is arguably more important. There don’t seem to be any telltale turbocharger noises in the video, indicating that Subaru is sticking with a naturally-aspirated boxer engine. This contradicts previous rumours that the BRZ and its Toyota GR86 sibling would receive the turbocharged ‘FA24’ 2.4-litre flat-four. Reports suggesting the cars are instead in line for the 217bhp N/A version of the same 2.4 now seem more likely. There are also question marks over just how “all-new” it’ll be, aside from what’s under the bonnet. Previously published spy shots plus the prototype seen at Subiefest make it look as though the bulk of the old car’s bodywork has been retained, with only the front and rear bumpers changing design significantly.

