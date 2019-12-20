New BMW 4-Series Spy Shots Confirm Our Fears Over Its Huge Grille

You may remember the BMW Concept 4 from a few months ago. More likely your nightmares are still haunted by its needlessly immense and one-volume kidney grille, which we ‘fixed’ in a couple of renders you guys liked.

Since then, when BMW described that gargantu-o-grille as indicating the styling direction earmarked for the next 4er, there has been a general air of nervousness about whether they would follow through on it. The Concept 4 won huge media coverage, but the grille was pretty much blasted out of a cannon everywhere other than China, so surely BMW would reconsider?