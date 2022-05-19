New Bluetooth Hack Means Millions Of Cars Could Be Vulnerable To Theft, Including Teslas And BMWs

Research conducted by cybersecurity firm NCC Group has highlighted a vulnerability in Bluetooth software, enabling a researcher to unlock a Tesla and drive away without access to the vehicle’s keys, as seen in the video below. The vulnerability could affect millions of cars that use phone-as-a-key services, and even household devices that use Bluetooth for device detection, such as smart locks.

Thefts of keyless entry vehicles have become increasingly common, but this attack is unique, as it takes advantage of a smartphone’s Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) rather than the vehicle’s onboard system. In the video below, cybersecurity researcher Sultan Qasim Khan from NCC Group is able to unlock a 2021 Tesla Model Y using a relay device, which tricks the Tesla into believing the owner’s mobile phone, which grants access to the vehicle using Bluetooth, is close enough to unlock the car.