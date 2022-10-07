Need For Speed: Unbound Confirmed And Car List Revealed - Will It Be The New Underground?

EA has revealed Need For Speed: Unbound and it has a striking new look and style that could divide opinion

The latest iteration in the Need For Speed franchise has just been announced, and it’s called Need For Speed: Unbound – that’s frustratingly close to the word ‘Underground’, but we can live with it. The game appears to have some interesting new visuals compared with previous NFS titles, which, in our opinion, had started to get a little samey. This time around, Need For Speed: Unbound mixes photorealistic cars with cartoony (some are saying anime-like) touches – EA itself describes the style as drawing influence from street art. From the limited footage we have of the upcoming game, it appears tyre smoke will have an interesting look to it, as if doodled in a notebook with neon colours to the shading, plus on-screen anime-esque ‘speed lines’.

While it’s a look that could divide opinion, it’s easy to forget that the much-coveted NFS Underground games also used similar graphics (albeit limited to cut scenes) to tell the story. In some ways, then, the loud colours and reduced realism of Need For Speed: Unbound could end up sparking a sense of nostalgia for fans of the Underground games which also looked less realistic simply because they were released so long ago. Unbound’s story centres around a family-owned autoshop in Lakeshore (a fictionalised Chicago). A robbery at the autoshop “tears two friends apart and sets a rookie racer on a journey to win the ultimate street race and reclaim the priceless car that was stolen from them.” We just hope the story lasts longer and allows for further playability than that of the slightly disappointing NFS Heat.

Unlike the Underground games, Unbound will include the cops and police chases long-time fans of the series will enjoy. There’s an emphasis on character customisation, too, with EA keen to point out the vast amount of fashion brands making an appearance in-game to customise your avatar. The thing is, though, we’d give all of that a miss for the sort of car customisation we got back in 2004 with Underground 2, such as TV screens and massive speakers in the boot to score big points at the magazine cover shoot - remember those? That said, the customisation in Unbound does look pretty extensive, if pictures of one of the main characters’ Mercedes 190E 2.5-16 are anything to go by.

