Naran Automotive Naran Debuts As 1000bhp, M8-Based Front-Engined Hypercar

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Brand new hypercars from companies you’ve never heard of come and go all the time. However, the Naran Automotive, erm, Naran (well, it worked for the Ferrari LaFerrari) has piqued our interest more than the average start-up supercar, as it’s front-engined. Shirking the de rigueur mid-engined placement, what we have here is a 2+2 - ideal family transport, sort of. But it’s no grand tourer: Naran is promising “an authentic GT3-style driving experience,” and some suitably silly performance stats.

Power from the twin-turbo will stand at 1048bhp, 0-62mph will be possible in under 2.3 seconds, and 0-100 in a very specific 4.56 seconds. At the top end, it’s said to be good for over 230mph. Where it gets particularly interesting is under the carbon-composite skin. Although not mentioned in the press release, we’ve had confirmation that the Naran is based on a BMW M8, albeit with some extensive modifications. It uses the M8’s main body structure, engine and electronics, but with bespoke front and rear subframes and double wishbones.

Much like an M8, the Naran is predominantly all-wheel drive but with a switchable rear-drive mode. 1034bhp and rear-wheel drive could be…interesting, although the car does have four-way adjustable Ohlins dampers and 1377kg of downforce to keep it smushed into the tarmac. Although we’re obliged to slap our usual vapourware warning sticker on this car, which has only been shown in render form thus far, the right kind of people do seem to be involved. The company is founded by 34-year-old Ameerh Naran, who has a background in private jets, so a steady supply of cash shouldn’t be a problem. EY3 Engineering, meanwhile, has been tasked with the Naran’s development. The Wellingborough-based company has contributed to various race-winning cars and had some involvement with VW’s bonkers ID:R.