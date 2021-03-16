N/A V12-Powered GMA T.50 Driven For The First Time

If you’re clicking to listen to a naturally-aspirated V12 bouncing off its 12,100rpm rev limiter, we should probably manage your expectations. What we have here is the first drive of the Gordon Murray Automotive ‘XP2’ T.50 prototype, and as such, the 3.9-litre Cosworth-built engine had its revs capped pretty low.

The T.50 sounds mighty on first start-up, though, and it’s great to see the car moving under its own steam for the first time. Naturally, the car’s creator Gordon Murray took to the centrally-mounted driver’s seat to do the honours at Dunsfold Aerodrome, home to the Top Gear test track and also the T.50’s production plant.