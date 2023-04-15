Mustang Day 2023

Mustang Day is a highlight on any Mustang enthusiast’s calendar, so we went along to see the iconic American muscle car in all its glory. From the very first generation to the upcoming Dark Horse edition, hundreds of Mustang owners came out in force to showcase their cars.

The Mustang was revealed to the public on April 17, 1964 at the New York World’s Fair. Every year Mustang owners around the world come together to commemorate the occasion. This year’s UK event was hosted by Ford at the British Motor Museum.