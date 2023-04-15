Mustang Day 2023
Take a look inside the new Dark Horse at Mustang Day 2023.
Mustang Day is a highlight on any Mustang enthusiast’s calendar, so we went along to see the iconic American muscle car in all its glory. From the very first generation to the upcoming Dark Horse edition, hundreds of Mustang owners came out in force to showcase their cars.
The Mustang was revealed to the public on April 17, 1964 at the New York World’s Fair. Every year Mustang owners around the world come together to commemorate the occasion. This year’s UK event was hosted by Ford at the British Motor Museum.
Members from Mustang clubs Simply Mustangs UK and Northwest Stangs gathered to form a sea of American muscle. There was also a fleet of Mustang Mach-Es to test out Ford’s new BlueCruise hands-free driving technology. It feels a little disconcerting to take your hands off the wheel but for hours of monotonous motorway driving, you can see the appeal.
Next to classic Mustangs the new Dark Horse roared up and the naturally aspirated 5.0-litre Coyote V8 sounded keen to gallop away. The new look is in keeping with the ‘Stang style and inside the wrap-around screen modernises its interior. This is one of just two Dark Horses outside of America right now so we’re told this isn’t the final production version that will reach customers in 2024 but it’s nearly there.
