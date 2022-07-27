What's A Twin-Turbo Cummins Diesel Engine Doing In A Ford Mustang?

Ford’s 5.0-litre ‘Coyote’ V8 is a pretty good engine, and provides plenty of performance in the latest Ford Mustang. But, as you’d guess from the billowing black smoke, this one’s been transplanted with a diesel lump. The unusual creation has been forged together by YouTuber Westen Champlin, with the nat-asp V8 having been swapped out in favour of a 5.9-litre I6 Cummins diesel engine from lorries and US school buses, complete with a smokestack.

Despite the diesel engine’s enormous displacement, it originally produced around 227bhp, which was clearly not enough performance for Champlin. With the help of a twin-turbocharger system from Evil Fab Performance, the YouTuber claims the appropriately named “Smoke-stang” now produces between 1000bhp and 1300bhp.