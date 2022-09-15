New Ford Mustang Drops With Remote Revving And 500bhp Dark Horse Version

The new Mustang is a heavy evolution of the outgoing car but, in a world of increasing electrification, we’re just glad it exists

It’s here: this is the newest, freshest Ford Mustang. The 2024 Mustang looks a little familiar – it’s gotta look like a ‘Stang, after all – but underneath there’s a load of new tech and some enticing performance upgrades. So, let’s get into it, shall we? The platform is a reworking of the old car’s architecture, and the engines are once again a 2.3-litre EcoBoost and a 5.0-litre nat asp Coyote V8. You know which one to pick. The V8 now gets a dual-throttle-body intake system, and reportedly packs around 480bhp. If you’re dead set on the EcoBoost, you’ll get a new twin-scroll turbo with an electronic wastegate. It’s likely to pack around 330bhp. 0-60mph and quarter-mile times are TBC.

Choose the 10-speed auto ‘box and the new Mustang comes with a ‘Remote Rev’ function, which lets you start the engine and blip the throttle from the key fob. For when you really want to annoy your neighbourhood early doors, perhaps. The six-speed manual, meanwhile, gets automatic rev-matching for smoother downshifts. Whichever powerplant you pick, you can add a Performance Pack that features a Torsen LSD, beefier Brembo brakes, a strut-tower brace and bigger rear tyres. GT cars with the Perf Pack get six-piston calipers at the front and four-piston ones at the rear. Adaptive dampers, an active exhaust and Recaro seats are also offered.

Despite appearances, the handbrake is actually electronic. Some versions get an ‘Electronic Drift Brake’ which only locks the rear wheels. The harder you pull the ‘brake, the more the wheels lock. Vaughn Gittin Jr was partly responsible for its development, and it’s designed to be removed if you want to fit a vertical handle. The first thing you’ll have noticed about the interior is the dashboard, featuring two movie theatre-sized screens. The infotainment touchscreen gets Ford’s latest SYNC 4 system, as per the Mustang Mach-E and the facelifted Focus, while there’s an exclusive Mustang drive mode menu courtesy of Unreal Engine.