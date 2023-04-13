Ford Introduces New Hands-Free Driving For UK Motorways

Ford is launching its BlueCruise technology that allows drivers of Mustang Mach-E models from 2023 onwards to drive hands-free. The system can be used in approved ‘blue zones’ which include 2,300 miles of motorway in the UK.

A combination of cameras and radars monitor road markings, speed signs and surrounding vehicles. Building on adaptive cruise control, BlueCruise maintains a safe distance from the vehicle in front and controls steering, acceleration, lane positioning and braking. It’s also able to respond to traffic jams and bring the car to a safe stop from high speeds.