New Upgrade Can Make Your Ford Mustang Mach E Sound Like A V8 Camaro

Youtube/EVSportline

Borla has showcased its Active Performance Sound for EVs at the SEMA 2022. A video posted to Youtube shows the system in action, with an accompanying app that allows you to access settings, including the ability to make your Ford Mustang Mach E sound like numerous combustion-engined cars including…a Chevrolet Camaro. Controversial.

In the video, David Borla, the company’s vice president of sales and marketing, demonstrates the app with images of a screen that allows you to swipe through different car models and choose the car’s sound. Models include the Shelby Mustang GT500, a Chevrolet Corvette C8, and yes, a Camaro SS.

Borla’s Youtube channel even shows the Mustang Mach E doing a drive-by, which we have to say sounds pretty impressive.