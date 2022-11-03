or register
Charlie Harvey profile picture Charlie Harvey 13 hours ago
New Upgrade Can Make Your Ford Mustang Mach E Sound Like A V8 Camaro

Aftermarket exhaust manufacturer Borla showcased its EV V8 sound upgrade for the Mustang Mach E at SEMA 2022

Youtube/EVSportline

Borla has showcased its Active Performance Sound for EVs at the SEMA 2022. A video posted to Youtube shows the system in action, with an accompanying app that allows you to access settings, including the ability to make your Ford Mustang Mach E sound like numerous combustion-engined cars including…a Chevrolet Camaro. Controversial.

In the video, David Borla, the company’s vice president of sales and marketing, demonstrates the app with images of a screen that allows you to swipe through different car models and choose the car’s sound. Models include the Shelby Mustang GT500, a Chevrolet Corvette C8, and yes, a Camaro SS.

Borla’s Youtube channel even shows the Mustang Mach E doing a drive-by, which we have to say sounds pretty impressive.

Youtube/Borla Performance Industries

The app also allows you to choose from varying degrees of aggressiveness which are designated ‘Touring’, ‘Atak’ and ‘S-Type’. Users can also tweak the volume settings and turn off the system completely from within the app.

Borla says the Active Performance Sound is soon to be offered with a more in-depth graphic equaliser to customise the sound of your EV more intricately with effects and filters. Borla will even be releasing new downloadable sounds every month, including more sci-fi-styled synthesised noises.

The system is impressive, and we do wonder what sort of weird noises could make their way into the app in future updates - perhaps the hovercar sound from Futurama or the DeLorean time machine from Back To The Future? After Dodge’s Challenger SRT concept caused a stir with its fake, synthesised V8 noises, could Borla’s Active Performance Sound system be the next big thing in EV customisation, or is the whole thing a bit silly?

