More Extreme 791bhp Novitec Ferrari F8 Tributo Gets Naked Carbon Frills

Novitec has released its second stage of upgrades for the Ferrari F8 Tributo, this time with carbon appendages and even more performance

Novitec has just dropped its second-tier modified Ferrari F8 Tributo. The main news is the new naked carbon aero package, but there’s also a new, higher state of tune to ponder. After revealing the stage one project in the middle of last year, now it’s time to turn the visuals up to 11. Buyers can pretty much pick and choose which elements they want, from the front splitter and frunk lid trim insert to the fixed rear spoiler, various rear diffuser elements, side mirrors and air intake trim.

There are side skirts, curvaceous trim inserts for below the rear lights, a whole spectrum of Vossen-made wheel designs and colour choices (still a whopping 72), and even various degrees of exhaust jazz. There are steel options, plus lightweight and corrosion-resistant Inconel upgrades that can also come coated in 24-karat gold for better heat dissipation. Electronic sound management is optional if you want things to stay on the police-friendly side at low revs. If you’re planning to use the car on track only, or you live somewhere where exhaust noise rules are an alien concept, there’s a freer-breathing 100-cell catalytic converter for, in theory, extra power and noise.

Speaking of power, an extra nudge to the ECU versus last year’s stage one car has seen a tiny improvement to the already mighty performance on tap. Power is up from an already-a-bit-fruity 776bhp to 791bhp, with torque creeping up from 651lb ft to 662lb ft. Acceleration is so fast it’s barely worth measuring, but for the record Novitec says a further tenth of a second is knocked off the stage one car’s figures; 0-62mph slamming into your cerebellum in 2.6 seconds and the top speed comfortably passing the 211mph of Ferrari’s standard car.