More Extreme 791bhp Novitec Ferrari F8 Tributo Gets Naked Carbon Frills
Novitec has released its second stage of upgrades for the Ferrari F8 Tributo, this time with carbon appendages and even more performance
Novitec has just dropped its second-tier modified Ferrari F8 Tributo. The main news is the new naked carbon aero package, but there’s also a new, higher state of tune to ponder. After revealing the stage one project in the middle of last year, now it’s time to turn the visuals up to 11.
Buyers can pretty much pick and choose which elements they want, from the front splitter and frunk lid trim insert to the fixed rear spoiler, various rear diffuser elements, side mirrors and air intake trim.
There are side skirts, curvaceous trim inserts for below the rear lights, a whole spectrum of Vossen-made wheel designs and colour choices (still a whopping 72), and even various degrees of exhaust jazz. There are steel options, plus lightweight and corrosion-resistant Inconel upgrades that can also come coated in 24-karat gold for better heat dissipation. Electronic sound management is optional if you want things to stay on the police-friendly side at low revs.
If you’re planning to use the car on track only, or you live somewhere where exhaust noise rules are an alien concept, there’s a freer-breathing 100-cell catalytic converter for, in theory, extra power and noise.
Speaking of power, an extra nudge to the ECU versus last year’s stage one car has seen a tiny improvement to the already mighty performance on tap. Power is up from an already-a-bit-fruity 776bhp to 791bhp, with torque creeping up from 651lb ft to 662lb ft.
Acceleration is so fast it’s barely worth measuring, but for the record Novitec says a further tenth of a second is knocked off the stage one car’s figures; 0-62mph slamming into your cerebellum in 2.6 seconds and the top speed comfortably passing the 211mph of Ferrari’s standard car.
Buyers don’t have to have the full-bongo engine tune. There are a number of grades of power increase that can add pep to what is already a feisty package, a bit like adding Naga chillies to a Phaal curry.
Elsewhere the mods to this car are similar to those we already know about; a 35mm drop that works with the factory-spec nose lift or Novitec’s own button-activated 40mm hydraulic kit. The tyres still measure 255- and 335-section in 21- and 22-inch sizes front and rear. Prices for a comprehensive upgrade bundle are in the region of “if you have to ask…”
0 comments