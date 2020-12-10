Mopar's Christmas Gift Ideas Include An Ugly HEMI Jumper, Plus An Actual HEMI

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

With just over two weeks to go until Christmas, it’s a good time to start thinking about presents. We have our own list of Xmas gift suggestions ranging from quite tempting to outrageously stupid, but if none of them grabs you, Fiat Chrysler Automobile’s Mopar aftermarket parts division has a few things in mind. The two headline items are an “ugly holiday sweater” depicting a Hemi engine, and, erm, an actual Hemi engine. Apparently a Hellcat Redeye crate engine costing $21,807 is the ideal gift. In the likely event you don’t want to spend that much, the jumper is a more affordable (but still pricey for a gag gift) $54.95, coming in black, blue, white or orange and with ‘Do you hear what I hear’ proudly displayed on the back.

The $49.95 Hemi hoodie will be useful for more of the year, although the same can’t be said for the ‘crystal holiday ornament’ which is for some reason $29.95. It does come with a gift box, though. Neat. If you want to buy something excruciatingly dull but with good practical use, there are screen protectors available for seven and 8.4-inch displays priced at $20 a pop. On a similar utilitarian theme, a foldable ‘cargo tote’ (above) is available, weighing in at $50.