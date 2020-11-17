Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Is Now The 'Ring's Fastest Production Car

It took just 6:43.616 to cover the lap (6:48.047 for the longer version incorporating the T13 straight section), putting it over a second clear of the Lamborghini. If that time sounds familiar, it’s probably because Nurburgring YouTuber Misha Charoudin estimated the GT Black had done the deed in around 6min 43sec .

GT3 driver Maro Engel was behind the wheel for the thrilling run, and Mercedes has even confirmed the setup he used to set the time. The adjustable carbon splitter was in its extended ‘Race’ position, while the lower and upper ‘blades’ of the rear wing were in their middle settings. The adjustable dampers were lowered by 5mm at the front and 3mm at the back, with the negative camber adjusted to 3.8 degrees at the front and 3.0 degrees at the rear - the maximum.

Finally, the nine-stage traction control was switched between six and seven, with Engel varying it as necessary for different bits of the track. It’s interesting that he deemed this the fastest way to get around - normally, we’d just expect a racing driver to switch everything off entirely. The track conditions were likely a factor in that choice - they were less than ideal on 4 November, with cold tarmac and damp patches making for a less than optional environment to run a 710bhp car wearing Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 Rs.