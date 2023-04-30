Mazda RX-7 From 2 Fast 2 Furious With Flamethrower Exhaust Headed For Auction
This is the only RX-7 to feature in the first two Fast and Furious movies, guess how much it's expected to go for?
Featured in the first and second Fast and Furious films, this 1993 Mazda RX-7 is expected to attract a lot of attention at Mecum Auctions’ Indy sale from May 12 to 20. Whilst it may be more memorable from the 2003 film, 2 Fast 2 Furious when it was driven by Amaury Nolasco, who plays Orange Julius, it was originally created for the first movie.
This car was built by Eddie Paul and it was one of five RX-7s used in the first film as Dominic Toretto’s car. It was reworked for the second film but this was the only RX-7 to feature in the franchise’s first two installments. Since then, more than $40,000 (around £32,000) has been spent on upkeep and maintenance, focusing on engine and transmission work, new wiring and tires.
This RX-7 isn’t a standout just because of its cinematic background, it’s had some impressive upgrades too. The exterior is House of Kolor Ultra Orange Pearl with “Orange Julius” decals, a Versus body kit and J-Spec hood. It retains its pop-up headlights with Cat 2 fog lights and it’s fitted with Ro_Ja 18-inch 5-spoke wheels and of course, a flamethrower exhaust.
Despite the external upgrades, the engine seems untouched. The 1.3-liter rotary unit is rated to 252bhp, 217lb-ft of torque and paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. Inside, it’s kitted out with black and red Sparco racing seats, a three-spoke racing wheel and nitrous controls.
This won’t be the cheapest RX-7 to add to the collection as Mecum anticipates it will go for between $175,000 to $250,000 (around £140,000 to £200,500). But if you’re looking for a standard RX-7, there’s plenty to be found at more reasonable prices.
