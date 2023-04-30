Mazda RX-7 From 2 Fast 2 Furious With Flamethrower Exhaust Headed For Auction

Featured in the first and second Fast and Furious films, this 1993 Mazda RX-7 is expected to attract a lot of attention at Mecum Auctions’ Indy sale from May 12 to 20. Whilst it may be more memorable from the 2003 film, 2 Fast 2 Furious when it was driven by Amaury Nolasco, who plays Orange Julius, it was originally created for the first movie.

This car was built by Eddie Paul and it was one of five RX-7s used in the first film as Dominic Toretto’s car. It was reworked for the second film but this was the only RX-7 to feature in the franchise’s first two installments. Since then, more than $40,000 (around £32,000) has been spent on upkeep and maintenance, focusing on engine and transmission work, new wiring and tires.