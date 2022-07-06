Mazda Details Its New 3.3-Litre Straight-Six Diesel

In recent years, many car manufacturers have invested heavily in the development of battery tech in their ambitions to build greener vehicles. Whether battery power is the best solution for green mobility is still up for debate, but Mazda is leading the charge for a partly combustion-engined future with the release of an entirely new 3.3-litre straight-six diesel-powered powertrain, which we now have technical details for. The news only gets better for petrolheads, as a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol unit has also been confirmed.

The all-new ‘e-Skyactiv D’ 3.3-litre in-line six-cylinder diesel engine will debut in the upcoming 2023 Mazda CX-60 SUV, producing 197bhp in the standard CX-60, or 251bhp in the higher-performance ‘i-Activ AWD’ version. The four-wheel-drive CX-60 i-Activ will reach 0-62mph in 7.5 seconds and return a WLTP average fuel consumption of 53.3mpg thanks to the new power plant, while the standard model returns an average of 57.6mpg according to the WLTP test.