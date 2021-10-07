Mazda Confirms Names For Its First Straight-Six Models, Gives Rotary Arrival Date

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

We now know how Mazda‘s inline-six assault on the premium end of the market will begin - predictably, it’ll involve SUVs. Lots of them. Europe will receive two new models from 2022 in the Japanese company’s new “Large Product group”. The model names are confirmed as ‘CX-60’ and ‘CX-80’, two and three-row SUVs respectively. Both will be available with Mazda’s newly developed inline-six Skyactiv-X petrol engine and six-cylinder Skyactiv-D diesel unit, each of which will be mounted longitudinally work with 48-volt mild-hybrid setups. In a very un-2020s move, the petrol version won’t use a turbocharger.

Also on the menu will be a plug-in hybrid using an inline-four petrol engine “combining high output with excellent environmental performance,” Mazda says. The US meanwhile will get the wider-bodied CX-70 and CX-90 SUVs, plus the “small platform group” CX-50, a car that will go to a few other non-European markets too. See also: Here’s Our First Look At Mazda’s All-New Inline-Six Disappointed by the SUV focus? Fret not, a replacement for the current Mazda 6 saloon is expected to take the new longitudinal, predominantly rear-wheel drive platform, along with the fresh six-pot engines. Plus, it’s rumoured a production take on the RX Vision concept (below) might use the platform and powerplant combo. Dare we dream?