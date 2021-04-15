Matchbox Has Made A Toy Car From 99% Recycled Materials

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

It isn’t just full-size cars that are set to become kinder to the environment. US toy giant Mattel has announced something called ‘Drive Toward a Better Future’, which will see all of its products under the Matchbox brand clean up their act. By 2030, Matchbox die-cast cars, playsets and the packaging they’re sold in will be made from 100 per cent “recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic,” Mattel says, in line with plans to do the same across the whole company.

That’s still nine years away, of course, but to give us a preview of what that might be like, Mattel has revealed a new Matchbox Tesla Roadster. It’s made from 99 per cent recycled materials and has a Carbon Neutral certification thanks to carbon offset credits spent on helping Colorado and Montana grassland. In its construction is 62.1 per cent zinc and 36.9 per cent plastic, both recycled, with the remaining one per cent made from fresh stainless steel. It’ll be sold in zero-plastic packaging made using Forest Stewardship Council-approved paper and wood fibres.