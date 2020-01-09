Lorisner Is Selling 37 Ex-Military Mercedes G-Wagens, Starting At £13k

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

A word of warning: if you read on, you’ll be desperately trying to source £13,000 by any means necessary. The reason? German tuning specialist Lorinser has just announced it has “numerous” ex-Swiss Army examples of the ‘Puch G’ Mercedes G-Wagen, with prices ranging from a thoroughly reasonable €15,200 (£12,950) to a still very tempting €19,500 (£16,600).

A total of 37 Gs are listed on Lorinser’s website, each propelled by a 2.3-litre inline-four petrol engine. Whether you want a hard or soft top, a four or eight-seater, a long or short wheelbase, the company has a G230 for you. Or perhaps you could buy the lot, should you be plotting a small-scale invasion any time soon.

The vehicles - registered between 1989 and 1996 - have each been fitted with a locking rear differential. For further mud-plugging prowess, Lorinser is offering a €4000 off-road kit featuring 16-inch Dotz wheels shod in all-terrain tyres, with new arch flares to cover the bigger boots.

Those with a little more budget can call upon Lironser’s restomod service. Completed cars have fully restored bodies and soft tops, and properly treated underbodies to ensure the tin worm is banished for good. The aforementioned off-road package is installed as part of the work, while it’s possible to spec LED ‘work lights, a winch, and a towbar capable of hauling 3.5 tonnes. Inside you get new seats with Lorniser logos, which will go nicely with the exterior paint - ‘light ivory’, ‘green-gray’, ‘sand yellow’, ‘Arab gray’ and ‘canyon beige’ are all on the menu.