Listen To The Rumbly V8 Noises Of The Toyota GR Supra GT300

A GT300-spec Supra has been spotted undergoing testing ahead of its assault on Japan's Super GT series

We’re struggling to keep up with all of the racing versions of the Toyota GR Supra. Less than a year on from the car’s reveal we have FIA GT4, Super GT and Nascar Xfinity versions of the Supra, and soon, there’ll be another to add to the roster.

It’s another Super GT machine, but unlike the GT500 car we’ve already seen - built to DTM’s new Class one regulations - this one’s for the GT300 category. No heavily boosted inline-four here - nope, the GT Supra GT300 is packing a filthy-sounding V8.

According to Daily Sportscar, the car complies with JAF-GT300 regulations, meaning - unlike the GT3 and ‘Mother Chassis’ vehicles it’ll mostly compete with - it’s a clean-sheet design.

We should see the Toyota GR Supra GT300 make its competition debut later this year
As such, it’ll have precious little to do with the ‘A90’ GR Supra you can wander into a Toyota showroom and buy for £50k or so. The car will be sitting on a purpose-built platform, with mostly bespoke bodywork that merely resembles the road car.

The engine is thought to be the 3.4-litre V8 used in the Prius GT300 Toyota has been fielding for the last few years. And good lord, does it make a good noise. The only thing that’d make this testing video even more appealing is a Castrol livery…

