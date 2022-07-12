Liberty Walk’s £50,000 Lamborghini Urus Widebody Kit Is Coming Soon

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Renowned Japanese car tuner Liberty Walk recently took to social media to unveil its upcoming Lamborghini Urus body kit. While it’s less flashy than offerings from the likes of Mansory, the body kit will undoubtedly draw plenty of attention if, somehow, the regular Urus wasn’t eye-catching enough for you. Liberty Walk’s Urus includes a more aggressive front diffuser, flared front and rear wheel arches, and a hard-to-miss vented carbon fibre bonnet. Significant changes have been made to the car’s rear end, with an aggressive rear-mounted spoiler, a redesigned diffuser and quad square-tipped exhaust pipes also making up the body kit. A Liberty Walk project wouldn’t be complete without a set of ridiculous aftermarket alloy wheels - while we’re yet to hear specific details about what wheels the Japanese tuner’s body kit will be offered with, the ones pictured look enormous.