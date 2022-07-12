Liberty Walk’s £50,000 Lamborghini Urus Widebody Kit Is Coming Soon
The Japanese body kit adds even more drama to the Italian hyper SUV
Renowned Japanese car tuner Liberty Walk recently took to social media to unveil its upcoming Lamborghini Urus body kit. While it’s less flashy than offerings from the likes of Mansory, the body kit will undoubtedly draw plenty of attention if, somehow, the regular Urus wasn’t eye-catching enough for you.
Liberty Walk’s Urus includes a more aggressive front diffuser, flared front and rear wheel arches, and a hard-to-miss vented carbon fibre bonnet. Significant changes have been made to the car’s rear end, with an aggressive rear-mounted spoiler, a redesigned diffuser and quad square-tipped exhaust pipes also making up the body kit. A Liberty Walk project wouldn’t be complete without a set of ridiculous aftermarket alloy wheels - while we’re yet to hear specific details about what wheels the Japanese tuner’s body kit will be offered with, the ones pictured look enormous.
Prices for Liberty Walk’s Urus bodykit start from £26,008 ($30,800) for the plastic pieces without the carbon hood. However, buyers looking for the hood as well as panels finished in carbon fibre will have to pay a staggering £48,565 ($57,530).
Liberty Walk will showcase its completed Urus body kit at this year’s SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The firm’s aggressive widebody kits have become hugely popular in the tuning scene, with the firm building bolt-on kits for cars ranging from the Diahatsu Copen, the Mitsuoka Orochi and the Suzuki Jimny to the Toyota Supra and even the Ford Mustang – to varying degrees of visual success.
Lamborghini recently built its 20,000th Urus in just four years, and the hyper-SUV has undoubtedly been a massive hit for the Italian supercar maker. It’s no wonder Liberty Walk has finally decided to cash in on the Urus’s success by offering a body kit for the King of people carriers, and we’re looking forward to seeing this monstrous machine in the flesh at this year’s SEMA Show. What do you think of the Liberty Walk Urus?
