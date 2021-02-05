Lancia's Grand Comeback Involves Cars Jointly Developed With Alfa Romeo

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

You’d be forgiven for thinking the merging of PSA and FCA to form the new automotive giant ‘Stellantis’ would spell bad news for a brand like Lancia. These days the languishing, once-great brand produces just one car: the ancient Ypsilon, which is only alive because it’s still oddly popular in Italy. The only market in which it’s sold. With so many brands in one pot, Stellantis will likely be keen to trim the fat. Lancia is perhaps the easiest target of all, but rather than shutter it, there are plans for a great comeback, and this involves Alfa Romeo.

As the merger was completed last month, a brand chart was released designated Lancia as a ‘premium brand’. Right now it most certainly isn’t, so this gave us hope. And sure enough, Automotive News Europe is now reporting that the first in a series of jointly developed models between Alfa Romeo, DS and Lancia is set to arrive by 2024. Speaking at the online reveal of the surprisingly attractive new DS 4 this week, DS product director Marion David said the cars “Would share common premium features including drivetrains that would separate them from mainstream Stellantis brands such as Peugeot.”