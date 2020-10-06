Lamborghini Working On Open-Cockpit Hypercar, Because Apparently We Need More Of Those

The realm of roofless, windscreen-less supercars has to be one of the silliest automotive niches there is, but that hasn’t stopped manufacturers lining up to build there own. Currently vying for the business of the average obscenely rich car collector is the Aston Martin V12 Speedster and the McLaren Elva, both of which follow the now sold out Ferrari SP1 & SP2. And now, Lamborghini wants in on the action.

It’s been here before, of course, with the Aventador J. That was merely a concept, of course, but we wouldn’t put it past Lamborghini to put the car you see above into production.

The image was posted on the Lamborghini Squadra Course Facebook page, and although the quality isn’t great, we can see it has ‘Attenzione…macchina veloce aperta’ written on the side (also noted in the post’s caption, to save the squinting). This translates to “Attention, fast open machine”. Well, duh.