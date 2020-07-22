Lamborghini Urus Production Reaches 10k Milestone Twice As Quickly As The Huracan
It's taken just two years for Lamborghini to shift 10,000 units of the Urus, half the time the Huracan needed to reach that figure
Lamborghini is now predominantly an SUV manufacturer. In 2019, over 60 per cent of the 8205 cars it sold worldwide - the most Sant’Agata Bolognese has ever flogged in a year - were of the Urus variety.
The V8-powered high-rider has been so popular, that production has already hit 10,000 units, just two years after the vehicle went on sale. To put that in perspective, the Huracan - already a strong-selling car for the Italian brand - took four years to hit the same milestone, while the Gallardo needed seven. It’s also worth noting neither were delayed in reaching 10k by a pandemic-forced factory shutdown, as the Urus was.
Like it or not, the Urus has been a huge growth driver for Lamborghini. In 2019, the first full market year for the SUV, global sales jumped by 44 per cent, having already increased 51 per cent the previous year. To accommodate all this extra volume, Lamborghini’s HQ has doubled in size, now covering 160,000 square metres. The Urus has a dedicated production line dubbed ‘Manifattura Lamborghini’.
Destined for Russia, the 10,000th Urus - seen above in a socially-distanced photocall - is finished in Nero Noctis Matt. It’s been fitted with a carbon fibre exterior package and additional carbon for the Ad Personam black/orange interior.
On the subject of spec, Lamborghini hopes to further bolster the Urus’ popularity via a bunch of new colour options. Giallo Inti, Verde Mantis, Arancio Borealis and the two-tone Urus Pearl Capsule are all being added to the palette.
