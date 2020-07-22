Lamborghini Urus Production Reaches 10k Milestone Twice As Quickly As The Huracan

Lamborghini is now predominantly an SUV manufacturer. In 2019, over 60 per cent of the 8205 cars it sold worldwide - the most Sant’Agata Bolognese has ever flogged in a year - were of the Urus variety.

The V8-powered high-rider has been so popular, that production has already hit 10,000 units, just two years after the vehicle went on sale. To put that in perspective, the Huracan - already a strong-selling car for the Italian brand - took four years to hit the same milestone, while the Gallardo needed seven. It’s also worth noting neither were delayed in reaching 10k by a pandemic-forced factory shutdown, as the Urus was.