‘KN Car’ Googled By 30k Users A Month Following Kia’s Logo Rebrand

In recent times, many car manufacturers have been revamping their brands’ images, with sleek minimalistic redesigns one of the most notable branding trends of the early 2020s. One such manufacturer is Kia, which swapped its oval logo for a simpler, more modern, slanted typography just last year. The problem is, though, it seems people are struggling to read it as ‘Kia’, with over 30,000 google users per month in the US searching for ‘KN car’ since the logo’s launch… whoops.

Search data shows the term ‘KN car’ saw a huge increase in popularity in around March 2021 – a few months after news of the new Kia logo first broke, and around the same time the rebadged version of the Kia Stinger went on sale.