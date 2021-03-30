Ken Block's RS200 And Two Gymkhana Fiestas Are Up For Sale

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The partnership Ken Block struck with Ford back in 2010 has come to an end. Perhaps as a consequence, three Blue Oval-badged vehicles from his collection, two of them Gymkhana veterans, are now being sold. A company called LB Limited is doing the honours, starting with the 2011 Fiesta ‘GYM3’, so-called because it starred in, you guessed it, Gymkhana Three. It was the first Ford to take the main starring role in a Gymkhana film and packs 600bhp plus 660lb ft of torque into its diminutive frame.

Swedish rallycross outfit Olsbergs MSE built the monstrous 2.0-litre Duratec inline-four under the bonnet, which powers all four wheels via a six-speed sequential racing gearbox. Mash your foot on the throttle hard enough, and 0-60mph will arrive in about two seconds. The price? We don’t know - there’s merely a “please inquire” note at the top of the advert. It’s the same deal with car number two, the 2013 Fiesta ST RX43. It also puts out around 600bhp, this time via an inline-four developed by Pipo - the same company Hyundai and Ford has called upon for its World Rally Championship machines. Speaking of which, M-Sport, the Cumbrian company that runs Ford’s WRC programme, designed the custom bodywork.

It’s built to Global Rallycross specifications and helped Block secure his first-ever victory in the sport. On YouTube, it had starring roles in Gymkhana Six and Eight plus the Terrakhana films. And for the one most of you have been waiting for, we have Kenneth’s 1986 RS200. It’s number 80 of Ford’s production run of 200, making it a special thing even before modifications are taken into account. And on that front, there are plenty. Dubbed “Ken Block’s self-described dream car,” it’s built to the specifications of Ford’s RS200 ‘Evolution’ - a project cancelled due to the discontinuation of Group B rules. That means you get somewhere around 700bhp from the 2.1-litre mid-mounted engine, which rises to more like 800bhp when juiced with higher-octane race fuel.