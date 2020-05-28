Ken Block Handing The Gymkhana 11 Reins To Travis Pastrana (And A Subaru)

When the credits roll after a new Gymkhana video, one question is always on our minds: how will Ken Block top this next time? In the case of Gymkhana 11, the DC Shoe co-founder turned professional tyre slayer’s answer is to let someone else have a go. But not just anyone - Block will be putting the Hoonigan Media Machine production team behind Travis Pastrana.

Block’s former Rally America teammate is no stranger to doing bonkers things on both two and four wheels, so is well placed to spice things up. “I’m stoked to see what my buddy @TravisPastrana and @theHoonigans come up with for this one, because Travis gets wild in different ways than I do,” Block said on Instagram.