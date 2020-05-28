Ken Block Handing The Gymkhana 11 Reins To Travis Pastrana (And A Subaru)
Pastrana will replace Block as the main star of the next Gymkhana film, and he'll be driving a Subaru
When the credits roll after a new Gymkhana video, one question is always on our minds: how will Ken Block top this next time? In the case of Gymkhana 11, the DC Shoe co-founder turned professional tyre slayer’s answer is to let someone else have a go. But not just anyone - Block will be putting the Hoonigan Media Machine production team behind Travis Pastrana.
Block’s former Rally America teammate is no stranger to doing bonkers things on both two and four wheels, so is well placed to spice things up. “I’m stoked to see what my buddy @TravisPastrana and @theHoonigans come up with for this one, because Travis gets wild in different ways than I do,” Block said on Instagram.
Block’s marketing tie-up with Ford has resulted in a strong focus in Blue Oval products since the early days of Gymkhana, but Pastrana will be taking the series back to its roots by driving a Subaru. A wildly modified WRX STI, we’re thinking. In a statement, he said:
“Ken and I spent the better part of the past two decades trying to one-up each other on pretty much everything. This is the opportunity of a lifetime - but they’re also some big shoes to fill. It’s equally as exciting as it is scary. Expectations are at an all time high, but I know with Ken’s help, the full team at Hoonigan and Subaru behind me, we can build off of what Ken created and make it even more exciting.”
Before you worry, though, this isn’t Block retiring from the YouTube limelight. It’s a one-off break, and he’s expected back in the cockpit for Gymkhana 12. That gives plenty of time to get that Hoonifox Mustang ready for action.
1 comment