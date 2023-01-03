Ken Block Dies Aged 55 In Snowmobile Accident
The Hoonigan founder was killed in Mill Hollow, Utah when his snowmobile upended
Automotive icon Ken Block has died following a snowmobile accident. According to Wasatch County Sheriff’s office, the rally driver and Hoonigan brand founder’s vehicle upended on a steep slope in Mill Hollow, Utah and landed on top of him.
Local authorities responded to a call about the accident, but Block was pronounced dead at the scene. He leaves behind his wife Lucy and three children.
In a statement, Hoonigan said:
“It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today.
Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.
Please respect the family’s privacy at this time while they grieve”
Block, who also co-founded the DC Shoes brand, made a name for himself via his tyre-shredding antics in the wildly popular Gymkhana series of videos, which have collectively racked up hundreds of millions of views.
Through many instalments released over more than a decade, the ante was somehow upped each time, keeping us all glued to our screens. More recently, Ken Block handed over the Gymkhana reins to Travis Pastrana, but the oversteer-heavy fun continued for the former through his new partnership with Audi.
He competed for many years in Rally America, chalking up numerous wins and placing as runner-up in three seasons. Block also completed a number of World Rally Championship rounds.
Ken Block leaves behind an incredible automotive legacy through the Hoonigan, the Gymkhana videos we adored, and so much more. He’ll be sorely missed.
