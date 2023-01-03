Ken Block Dies Aged 55 In Snowmobile Accident

The Hoonigan founder was killed in Mill Hollow, Utah when his snowmobile upended

Automotive icon Ken Block has died following a snowmobile accident. According to Wasatch County Sheriff’s office, the rally driver and Hoonigan brand founder’s vehicle upended on a steep slope in Mill Hollow, Utah and landed on top of him. Local authorities responded to a call about the accident, but Block was pronounced dead at the scene. He leaves behind his wife Lucy and three children. In a statement, Hoonigan said:

“It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today. Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed. Please respect the family’s privacy at this time while they grieve”

Block, who also co-founded the DC Shoes brand, made a name for himself via his tyre-shredding antics in the wildly popular Gymkhana series of videos, which have collectively racked up hundreds of millions of views.