or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 4 days ago
News

Ken Block Dies Aged 55 In Snowmobile Accident

The Hoonigan founder was killed in Mill Hollow, Utah when his snowmobile upended

Remind me later
Ken Block Dies Aged 55 In Snowmobile Accident - News

Automotive icon Ken Block has died following a snowmobile accident. According to Wasatch County Sheriff’s office, the rally driver and Hoonigan brand founder’s vehicle upended on a steep slope in Mill Hollow, Utah and landed on top of him.

Local authorities responded to a call about the accident, but Block was pronounced dead at the scene. He leaves behind his wife Lucy and three children.

In a statement, Hoonigan said:

“It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today.

Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.

Please respect the family’s privacy at this time while they grieve”

Block, who also co-founded the DC Shoes brand, made a name for himself via his tyre-shredding antics in the wildly popular Gymkhana series of videos, which have collectively racked up hundreds of millions of views.

Ken Block Dies Aged 55 In Snowmobile Accident - News

Through many instalments released over more than a decade, the ante was somehow upped each time, keeping us all glued to our screens. More recently, Ken Block handed over the Gymkhana reins to Travis Pastrana, but the oversteer-heavy fun continued for the former through his new partnership with Audi.

He competed for many years in Rally America, chalking up numerous wins and placing as runner-up in three seasons. Block also completed a number of World Rally Championship rounds.

Ken Block leaves behind an incredible automotive legacy through the Hoonigan, the Gymkhana videos we adored, and so much more. He’ll be sorely missed.

0 comments

Recommended News It's Official: Audi Is Joining Formula 1 Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Toyota Will Honour Warranty In GR86 Track Day Engine Failure Controversy News Praga, The Czech Carmaker You’ve Never Heard Of, Is Releasing A Hypercar News This Is The Phaeton That VW Wasn’t Brave Enough To Make News Dodge Delays Last Call Finale Over Exploding Engines News Gunther Werks’ Porsche 911 Restomod Is More Powerful Than The New GT3 RS News Dacia Manifesto Is A Plastic EV Off-Roader With Airless Tyres News Toyota GR Corolla Is A Bit Expensive Or Quite Cheap (Depending On How You Look At It) News The De Tomaso P900 Is A 900bhp, 900kg Track Monster With A V12

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or