Jump-Filled Gymkhana 2022 Might Just Be The Best Yet

Christmas has come early for lovers of tyre smoke and jumps, with Gymkhana 2022 noisily landing on YouTube this week. Ken Block is busy burning rubber in Audi EVs (make sure you watch Electrikhana, if you somehow missed that), so the job once again goes to Travis Pastrana, and my word, has he and the Hoonigan crew pulled something spectacular out of the bag.

It’s best we let the Florida-shot video speak for itself rather than waffle on too much, but suffice to say there’s plenty of extreme stunt silliness including doughnuting around a monster truck while it does an extended stoppie and riding over barriers like the 862bhp 1983 Subaru ‘Family Huckster’ GL Wagon a damn skateboard. But the main reason you should tune in? That’d be the jumps.