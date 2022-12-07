or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson a day ago
News

Jump-Filled Gymkhana 2022 Might Just Be The Best Yet

Travis Pastrana shreds rubber and gets some bonkers airtime in the latest Gymkhana video

Remind me later

Christmas has come early for lovers of tyre smoke and jumps, with Gymkhana 2022 noisily landing on YouTube this week. Ken Block is busy burning rubber in Audi EVs (make sure you watch Electrikhana, if you somehow missed that), so the job once again goes to Travis Pastrana, and my word, has he and the Hoonigan crew pulled something spectacular out of the bag.

It’s best we let the Florida-shot video speak for itself rather than waffle on too much, but suffice to say there’s plenty of extreme stunt silliness including doughnuting around a monster truck while it does an extended stoppie and riding over barriers like the 862bhp 1983 Subaru ‘Family Huckster’ GL Wagon a damn skateboard. But the main reason you should tune in? That’d be the jumps.

Jump-Filled Gymkhana 2022 Might Just Be The Best Yet - News

There are a couple of particularly hairy moments of airtime, including one with a sketchy, nose-heaving landing which from the cockpit looks like the start of a massive accident. In fact, there’s a general sense of the star car of this effort being hammered harder than we’ve ever seen in a Gymkhana video before.

See also: Gymkhana 2020 Is Here And The Jumps Are Spectacular

As much as we love the Ken Block classics, all of the different elements come together here to make what might just be the best Gymkhana yet. We don’t even mind the Subaru WRX advert tacked on the end, as it’s done with great humour and awesome driving. Sensitive viewers may wish to exit after that’s done, however, as the video concludes with footage of Pastrana hitting the deck pretty hard during his February BASE jumping accident. It’s not a pretty sight…

0 comments

Recommended News McLaren P1 Destroyed By Hurricane Ian One Week After Owner Bought It Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Well, Duh – Study Shows Touchscreens In Cars Are More Distracting Than Physical Buttons News GM Restoration Programme Could Give New Life To Classic Muscle Cars News This Multi-Million Dollar Collection Of Supercars Was Wrecked By Florida Floods News Ford Focus ST Track Pack Aims At The Civic Type R With Adjustable Suspension And Bigger Brakes News New Ford Mustang Is Going Racing Pretty Much Everywhere, Including Le Mans News The Tiny Citroen Ami Is Now On Sale And It Costs Just £20 A Month News Dodge Delays Last Call Finale Over Exploding Engines News New BMW M2 Leaks: It Sure Looks Mean, But Does It Look Good?

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or