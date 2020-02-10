Jenson Button's GT Team Will Run A 720S GT3 With A Brawn-Style Livery This Year

The Button-backed Jenson Team Rocket RJN will switch from an NSX GT3 to a McLaren 720S for the 2020 season

Although Brawn GP only existed for a year before becoming Mercedes, the team’s colours are still instantly recognisable over a decade on from that brief but brilliant moment in the sun. So, when Jenson Button - who drove Brawn’s 2009 entry to championship victory - launched his own GT team last year, we could instantly tell where its Honda NSX GT3’s colour scheme had taken inspiration from. A year on, and Jenson Team Rocket RJN has a new car, and again, it’s packing some strong Brawn GP vibes.

The team - named after Jenson’s late father John’s karting operation Rocket Motorsports - will be fielding the new McLaren 720S GT3 in the GT World Challenge Europe. That’s the fancy new name for the series formerly known as Blancpain, in case you’re wondering. The driver line-up for 2020 will be announced, “in the coming weeks”, the team said. It’s likely to be comprised of amateur drivers, with Rocket RJN expected to - as it did last year - compete in the Silver Cup category rather than the headline Pro championship.