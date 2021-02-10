Is This The Ultimate Modern Porsche Collection?

The 'Swiss Collection' of Porsches - which includes a 918 Spyder and a Carrera GT - will go under the hammer later this month

If we were to gather together a group of mostly modern Porsches to form one incredible collection of sports cars, we’re not sure we’d do anything dramatically different to this. The droll-worthy line-up seen in the group shot above is part of the ‘Swiss Collection’, which RM Sotheby’s is auctioning later this month. They’re offered individually rather than in as a seven-car set, but who knows - maybe one buyer out there fancies nabbing the lot. Assuming you couldn’t have them all, which one would it be for you?

2005 Carrera GT

We’re going to be entirely predictable and take a look at the Carrera GT first. It’s a US-spec example finished in Fayence Yellow with a dark grey leather interior, and my is it lovely. The supercar was originally delivered in Utah in 2004, moving to Florida a couple of years later before being exported to Switzerland. It’s had a decent amount of use for a car like this, having covered 16,327 kilometres at the time of its most recent service in March 2020. The reason it piques our interest above all the others shouldn’t need explaining, but we’ll do so anyway. A big part of its appeal is thanks to the heart of the GT- a naturally-aspirated 5.7-litre V10 which can be traced back to a cancelled F1 project. This 605bhp unit drives the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox, with no driver aids to get in the way of its dramatic delivery. They don’t make ‘em like this anymore.

2014 918 Spyder

Also offered in the same sale is the Carrera GT’s successor, the 918 Spyder. It may have lost a couple of cylinders and a couple of litres of displacement relative to its predecessor, but even before the hybrid stuff is factored in, the 918 is more powerful. With the two motors included in the mix, the Spyder is good for nearly 900bhp and not far off 1000lb ft of torque. It’s car number 389 of 918 produced (see what they did there?) and is one of just 31 Spyders to be delivered new in Switzerland. The odometer shows 4454 kilometres.

2017 911 R

Perhaps the ultimate version of the 991-generation 911, Porsche created the R by taking a GT3 RS and ditching its roll cage and rear wing while fitting slightly narrower tyres. The most important change of all involved the gearbox, with Stuttgart swapping out the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox for a six-speed manual. Porsche only made 991, and as is usually the case for GT-spec cars from the company, demand massively outstripped supply. People tried to flip these things with ludicrous mark-ups, leading to the creation of the GT3 Touring. The Gulf Blue example seen here is one of 41 sold in the Swiss market. It’s covered 2800 kilometres and features the coveted 90-litre fuel tank and single-mass flywheel options.

2010 911 GT2 RS

Porsches don’t get much rowdier than this. The 997 version of the GT2 RS pairs a 610bhp turbocharged 3.8-litre flat-six with rear-wheel drive and a 60kg weight drop relative to the already lithe GT2, making for a track car that demands full attention. Another Swiss-delivered car, this 2010 example is finished in Carrera White. It’s not completely bereft of creature comforts, specced with black and red leather and the PCM audio system. It’s covered around 6000 kilometres.

2018 911 GT2 RS

Considering the big wing on the 991 911 GT2 RS is one of its defining visual attributes, it’s weird how right it looks without one. If you’re not a fan of the makeover, don’t panic - the wing is included in the sale and apparently easy enough to put back on. This example of Porsche’s most powerful 911 ever is finished in Azzuro California Metallic, a special colour created for the Porsche Club of America’s 50th birthday. It’s the freshest car here, having travelled a mere 450 kilometres since being delivered new by Porsche Centre Lausanne in 2019.

2010 911 Sport Classic

This 911 is a little leggier with 25,600 kilometres on the clock. The gorgeously retro-styled grey Sport Classic features an espresso brown leather, interior, which we’d encourage you to go and ogle. To go with the throwback looks, Porsche added its ‘Power Kit’ to the 3.8-litre N/A flat-six, raising the power by 23bhp to a healthy 408bhp. A bunch of normally optional trinkets including carbon-ceramic brakes and adaptive dampers were included in the standard spec.

1995 911 Turbo Cabriolet