Is Goodyear's New High-Performance Tyre Better than Michelin's?

Recommending an ultra-high performance tyre has been pretty easy lately. If your budget can stretch far enough and they’re available in the right size, you’d be daft not to go for Michelin’s Pilot Sport 4 S - it’s incredible in the wet and super grippy in the dry, to the point where it’s probably not worth bothering with a Sport Cup 2 unless you’re an especially hardcore track day addict.

However, arch-rival Goodyear has been busy cooking up an answer to the PS4 S, in the form of the Eagle F1 Supersport. Jonathan Benson of Tyre Reviews has already done extensive track testing with the new boots, and now, he’s used a BMW M2 (with an, erm, subtle wrap) to get some real-world impressions and comparisons to the Michelin.