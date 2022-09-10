or register
Integra Type R Auction Silliness Continues As 19k Example Sells For $73k

A 19k-mile 2000 Acura Integra Type R DC2 has sold for $73,000 on an online auction and that’s not even the record

Yep, another DC2 Acura Integra Type R has achieved a ridiculous sum at auction - specifically $73,000 (around £63,000) via online service Bring a Trailer. Admittedly other DC2 Integra Type Rs have sold for more money – back in February 2022, a very tidy 7,000-mile example sold for a mind-boggling $112,112 (around £97,000) on Bring A Trailer, but we covered a nearly-new Integra Type R with just 1191 miles four years ago that sold for $64k (£55k) – that’s now starting to look like a bargain. $64k was news-worthy back then, and yet now a DC2 Integra Type R can go for more money with almost 20 times the mileage on the clock.

The listing states that the car was #653 of 1355 built for that model year. That $73,000 got the lucky bidder a Flamenco Black Metallic example with a black cloth and microsuede interior. It does at least come with air conditioning, a stereo system complete with CD-player, a powered antenna, electric windows and central locking. Luxurious!

We joke, of course, because we understand that one of the main attractions is that legendary 1.8-litre B18C VTEC inline-four capable of 187bhp at 8,000rpm.

The DC2 Integra Type R is often commended as being one of the best handling front-wheel-drive cars ever produced. Type Rs got bigger discs at each corner and a lower ride height compared to standard Integras. It’s also fitted with a limited-slip differential, giving it the ability to keep clawing its way through corners.

This example comes complete with a window sticker, manufacturer’s literature, spare keys, a car cover, a clean Carfax report, and a clean Virginia title in the seller’s name – and so it should for the price.

It’s true that they don’t make ‘em like they used to, the Acura Integra Type R is undoubtedly one of the greatest front-wheel-drive cars of all time, but does a 19,000-mile example warrant the $73,000 price tag?

