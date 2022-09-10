Integra Type R Auction Silliness Continues As 19k Example Sells For $73k

Yep, another DC2 Acura Integra Type R has achieved a ridiculous sum at auction - specifically $73,000 (around £63,000) via online service Bring a Trailer. Admittedly other DC2 Integra Type Rs have sold for more money – back in February 2022, a very tidy 7,000-mile example sold for a mind-boggling $112,112 (around £97,000) on Bring A Trailer, but we covered a nearly-new Integra Type R with just 1191 miles four years ago that sold for $64k (£55k) – that’s now starting to look like a bargain. $64k was news-worthy back then, and yet now a DC2 Integra Type R can go for more money with almost 20 times the mileage on the clock.

The listing states that the car was #653 of 1355 built for that model year. That $73,000 got the lucky bidder a Flamenco Black Metallic example with a black cloth and microsuede interior. It does at least come with air conditioning, a stereo system complete with CD-player, a powered antenna, electric windows and central locking. Luxurious!