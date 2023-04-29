Ineos Proves Capabilities Of New Grenadier In Extreme Off-Roading Handover

It would be too easy and arguably too boring to collect your new off-roader from a dealership, so Ineos chose three lucky customers to experience a proper handover. The team met in a remote valley in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains to collect their new Ineos Grenadiers and drove back to the UK via one of the world’s most dangerous roads, the Tizi n’ Test Pass.

The trip was designed to test the vehicles to the max and show their new owners what they’re really capable of. Even though the route was always intended to be tough, the weather wasn’t on their side. They experienced the heaviest snowfall in Morocco for a decade, along with flash floods and extremely treacherous, stormy conditions.