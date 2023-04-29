Ineos Proves Capabilities Of New Grenadier In Extreme Off-Roading Handover
It would be too easy and arguably too boring to collect your new off-roader from a dealership, so Ineos chose three lucky customers to experience a proper handover. The team met in a remote valley in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains to collect their new Ineos Grenadiers and drove back to the UK via one of the world’s most dangerous roads, the Tizi n’ Test Pass.
The trip was designed to test the vehicles to the max and show their new owners what they’re really capable of. Even though the route was always intended to be tough, the weather wasn’t on their side. They experienced the heaviest snowfall in Morocco for a decade, along with flash floods and extremely treacherous, stormy conditions.
Lynn Calder, CEO at Ineos Automotive, says “We wanted to celebrate the handover of the first Grenadiers with a once-in-a-lifetime expedition for three lucky customers. It was always intended to be a challenging trip, enabling the Grenadiers’ capabilities to shine, but the whole team got far more than they bargained for.”
In total, the trip was over 10,000km and thanks to road closures this was hundreds of kilometres longer than originally planned. But the new Grenadiers and their owners made it home safe. The configurator is now live and the Grenadier starts from £55,000 (around $68,500).
