Indulge Your Inner Bond Nerd With Two New Aston Martin 007 Editions

A pair of limited-run Aston Martin 007 Editions will mark the release of James Bond’s latest adventure, and they’re as handsome as you’d expect

Aston Martin has launched two smartly-suited special edition cars ahead of the release of James Bond’s latest explosion-fest, but three months after a special Bond-edition Triumph motorbike emerged. The Vantage 007 Edition and DBS Superleggera 007 Edition form a two-tier homage to the great British secret agent. The company’s Q division – itself named after Bond’s secret service gadget and customisation maestro – has created packages of add-ons to give each special model an appropriate theme in tune with the cinematic launch of No Time to Die.

First on the list is the £161,000 Vantage 007 Edition. An extra £38,195 over a standard version gets you one of the 100-strong limited edition cars, which all closely reference the classic Aston Martin V8 from the Timothy Dalton Bond flick The Living Daylights, largely because the same brute features again in No Time. Numerous touches, like the yellow-dashed diffuser inspired by the V8’s rockets, and the optional ski rack (including skis), reference the trim and gadgets on the older car. Each Vantage comes painted in the correct Cumberland Grey over black leather and dark chrome trim. Manual cars add a 007 logo on their centre console, while each of the 100 cars will feature the number ‘96.60’ on the sun visors, representing the FM police radio frequency that Bond uses to escape the Russian fuzz in Daylights.

It’s yours in manual and automatic, with a few additional 007 logos dotted around and myriad small and nicely nerdish details, like crosshairs on the auto ‘box’s paddles to represent the old V8’s Q-installed missile guidance system. There are no extra performance upgrades. The flagship nod to Bond in 2021 is the DBS Superleggera 007 Edition, following on from an anniversary edition of the same car in 2019. You’ll need at least £279,025 and a very good existing relationship with Aston, because just 25 will be made. Made in the exact spec of the on-screen car in No Time, it uses the standard and shockingly potent 715bhp twin-turbo V12 beneath a Ceramic Grey and black-tinted carbonfibre exterior. The edition wears special Y-spoke 21-inch wheels and lots of 007 logos. It seems to like them; they’re found on the wings, boot, door cards, armrest buckle and the subwoofer cover, not to mention the special 007 Edition plaque.