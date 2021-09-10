I'm Driving An SUV Now, To Hell With The Haters

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The BMW M340d Touring is surely the best long-term test car I’ve ever lived with. Fast, economical and fun to drive with more than a hint of undercover cop car vibes, it ticked all the boxes. But since giving the car back to BMW, and thanks to a new Woodford trailer we’ve been loaned, I needed something that could tow. Because I like ‘left-field’, it had to be something a little different and decent to look at, which is why I set my sights on a Mazda CX-5 with - much like my Porsche 944 - a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine. Not the obvious choice for towing, but there’s a reason we went for it, and I’ll get to that shortly.

Both cars share a 2.5-litre, naturally-aspirated inline-four

The car in question is this top-spec GT Sport CX-5 with all-wheel drive, 194bhp, an automatic gearbox and a tow bar. Yes, it’s an SUV, but its distinctive looks and gunmetal grey 19-inch wheels give it presence and it is - for me at least - a car I look back at when walking away. It’s also in Soul Red, arguably the best car colour, since it’s shared with ‘Phil’, my NA MX-5

The thing I like most about this car, though, is Mazda’s refusal to downsize the engine and add a turbo. It’s an old-school marriage of displacement and natural aspiration to prove that big engines need love too. The Skyactiv-G unit uses cylinder-deactivation while cruising which, on paper at least, enables it to achieve 35mpg. On a good run, and without any weight on the back, that’s near enough the figure I’m getting on a long journey.

I’ve had the car for a couple of months now, and early impressions have been good. The interior is spacious, the dashboard is attractive and uncluttered, and there are well-sized physical buttons for all functions - no messing around with screens to get to climate controls here. On the move, the first thing you notice is the ride. Mazda is known for its sporty setups, and the CX-5 is no different, with firm spring rates that mean the car never really settles on the road. At low speeds this is fine, but above 50mph - and compared with lower-slung estates - the ride is best described as ‘jiggly’. Again, though, this is a high riding SUV, so ride is almost always compromised.