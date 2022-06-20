Hoonigan’s ‘Family Huckster’ Is An 862bhp 1983 Subaru GL Wagon

The kitted-out Subaru has been designed for Travis Pastrana in the next Gymkhana viral video

We’ve come to expect nothing less than the craziest power sliding machines from Ken Block’s Hoonigan motorsport team, and this Subaru GL Wagon is no exception. The ‘Family Huckster’ has been built to propel Travis Pastrana to sideways-heavy glory in the next instalment of the notorious Gymkhana videos, and it looks absolutely bonkers. Designed in collaboration with Subaru Motorsports USA, the boxy racer began its life as a 1983 Subaru GL Wagon, but in typical Hoonigan fashion, not much of the original car remains. Naturally, the car’s original body panels have been tossed out in favour of bespoke carbon fibre pieces, while the car’s chassis has been upgraded to a lightweight tubular spaceframe.

Under the hood lies a four-cylinder boxer engine, which sounds rather traditional until you find out it’s been tinkered with to produce a monstrous 862bhp. This power is delivered to the car’s all-wheel-drive system via a six-speed sequential gearbox – the perfect setup for power sliding through the tight, twisty turns that usually make up a Gymkhana location. See also: Ken Block Eyes Pikes Peak Victory With 1,400bhp Porsche 911 “Hoonipigasus” Under the wide-body shell of the Hoonigan-built-hotrod lies a long-travel suspension setup derived from the firm’s ventures in World Rally Championships, while active front and rear aero flaps and a frighteningly large electronically adjustable rear wing have been bolted onto the car’s outer bodywork.