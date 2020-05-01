Hoonifox Is Ken Block's Foxbody-Based Ford Mustang Drift Missile

Ken Block has revealed a virtual version of what will surely be his next drift machine - a Fox Body Mustang created by the designer of the new Batmobile

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

We expect a lot from Ken Block. Not only do we demand the serial tyre killer one-up his previous videos - no mean feat with the likes of Climbkhana in his back-catalogue - but the vehicles employed for his sideways antics need to be pretty special too. But how the hell do you follow up the madness of the all-wheel drive ‘Mustang’ Hoonicorn, or the Ford GT race car-engined Hoonitruck? By hitting up the 1980s, of course.

The original idea was a Miami Vice-inspired machine - a white-on-white Lamborghini Countach reincarnated as a Ford Mustang. Inevitably, then, it was going to be a Foxbody. Why not turn perhaps the least loved ‘Stang into something extraordinary? Block drafted in graphic artist Ash Thorp to design the car. Thorp is billed in Hoonigan’s latest video as the designer of the new Batmobile - although due to the joys of non-disclosure agreements he could merely confirm he’s “involved” somehow. He also has Block’s Escort Cosworth on his CV.

The ‘Hoonifox’ Thorp has created riffs off various real-life modified Foxbody Mustangs, Foxbody racing cars, and even modern DTM machinery. The finished product is littered with all sorts of oh-so 80s touches, including louvres on the rear windscreen. The main set of images we see use the Hoonicorn’s black and grey livery, although other finishes were rendered. These include that white-on-white look that served as the project’s initial inspiration and a brilliantly lurid finish that wouldn’t look out of place on a 1980s jet ski.

Hoonifox doesn’t yet exist outside of the virtual world. Normally, Block would prefer to wait until a car is fully completed before unleashing it on the world, but decided to release these early details effectively as a treat for fans in this difficult time. So far the reaction to the car as been overwhelmingly positive, however, so we’d be massively surprised if Hoonifox isn’t built. As for what’ll power it, Block may opt for a twin-turbo V6 as per the Hoonitruck, or a naturally-aspirated V8 to echo Hoonicorn V1. The car could even use an electric powertrain, which would certainly keep sponsor Ford - which has just brought out a battery-powered Mustang Cobra Jet - very happy.