Matt Robinson 2 hours ago
Tuning

Honda Is Selling Civic Type R Crate Engines For $9000

Previously only available to race teams, the K20C1 is now being sold to the wider public in limited numbers

When us displacement-starved Brits think of crate engines available across the pond, those of the V8 variety tend to spring to mind first. The latest crate option to hit the US market has only half that cylinder count, though.

It’s Honda’s K20C1, the 2.0-litre inline-four turbo engine usually found living under the bonnets of the FK2 and FK8 Honda Civic Type Rs. The 306bhp unit has been available stateside as a crate motor for a few years now, but sales were restricted to race teams and Honda Racing Line members. Now, though, anyone can sign on the dotted line.

Intended for “racing and off-highway applications,” Honda says, the K20C1 crate engine is being sold with the alternator, turbocharger and starter motor. Pay extra for the Controls Package, and a wiring harness, throttle pedal and Honda Performance Development ECU are thrown in.

It’s not hugely cheap, with the engine coming in at $6790, and the Controls Package adding $2210 for a total of $9000. For comparison, Mopar will sell you a 345 or 392 HEMI V8 for $5359 and $8249 respectively.

Only 93 of the complete engine packages are available. They’ll be on sale from 1 May 2021 through HPD’s four new approved dealers: United Speed Racing, Science of Speed, Mountune USA and 4Piston Racing.

