Honda Is Selling Civic Type R Crate Engines For $9000

When us displacement-starved Brits think of crate engines available across the pond, those of the V8 variety tend to spring to mind first. The latest crate option to hit the US market has only half that cylinder count, though.

It’s Honda’s K20C1, the 2.0-litre inline-four turbo engine usually found living under the bonnets of the FK2 and FK8 Honda Civic Type Rs. The 306bhp unit has been available stateside as a crate motor for a few years now, but sales were restricted to race teams and Honda Racing Line members. Now, though, anyone can sign on the dotted line.