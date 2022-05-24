or register
Harry Waring profile picture Harry Waring 16 hours ago
Here’s Your Chance To Buy Sean Connery’s Aston Martin DB5

Live out all of your 007 fantasies with the ultimate Bond car

Bond fans, brace yourselves - an immaculate 1964 Aston Martin DB5 previously owned by Sean Connery, the original and arguably one of the greatest ever Bond actors, is coming up for sale with Broad Arrow Auctions. If you have deep enough pockets, this could be your chance to hold the keys to an iconic piece of James Bond history.

Connery purchased the gorgeous DB5 back in 2018, allegedly after being persuaded by his children to buy his dream car. The car was never actually a Bond film star car, being used exclusively as a personal car used by the legendary actor. The Aston was originally finished in black paint and the actor, who drove the iconic Snow Shadow Grey DB5 used in the first-ever Bond film Dr. No (1962), wanted his car to match the iconic Bond machine. It’s unclear whether the non-original paintwork will reduce the car’s value in the eyes of meticulous collectors, but this vehicle’s status as the only DB5 owned by Sean Connery certainly makes this Aston-Martin a truly unique proposition.

Connery’s DB5 is expected to pull in between $1.4 and $1.8 million (£1.19 to £1.44 million) when it heads to auction in August, with a “significant portion” of the proceeds going to charity. The car has been treated to “mechanical refreshing” to prepare it for sale, so its future owner will be getting a top-drawer example of what is becoming an increasingly desirable and collectable classic car. The forthcoming owner will also have the opportunity to be driven by former F1 Champion Sir Jackie Stewart in the DB5, making this a truly unique package.

So, is this the ultimate, road-going Bond car? Or would the non-original paintwork put you off?

