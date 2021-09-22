Here's Your Chance To Buy A V8 Sports Car Design By Ant Anstead

A Dowsetts Comet built by the company former Wheeler Dealers man Ant Anstead founded is up for auction in November

Ant Anstead is best known by car people as Wheeler Dealers‘ former full-time mechanic. And for non-car people, as Renée Zellweger’s other half. But he was an established player in the automotive world long before taking over Wheeler Dealers spanner duties from Edd China, helming various car TV shows and founding his own company - Evanta Design Limited, now known as the Dowsetts Classic Car Company. Anstead’s firm made various ‘evocations’ of cars like the Aston Martin DBR1, and also fresh designs like the Barchetta. What you see here is the Comet, a coupe version of the latter.

It’s (perhaps inevitably) built around a steel spaceframe, sitting on which is a curvaceous, retro-styled bodyshell made from Kevlar-reinforced GRP. To add a dash of modernity to proceedings, the panels are finished in Porsche Crayon Grey. The finishing aesthetic touch comes from a set of Dowsetts-designed wheels. Further sticking true to the typical low-volume sports car MO, power comes from a General Motors LS3 V8, which drives the rear wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox and a limited-slip differential. The 6.2-litre pushrod V8 provides 430bhp, making for a 0-62mph time of 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 150mph.