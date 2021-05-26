Here's What The F1 V6-Engined Mercedes-AMG One Sounds Like Driven In Anger

We’re only a few months away from the fourth anniversary of the Mercedes-AMG One’s original reveal. And yet, we’ve been able to see and hear the car turn a wheel in anger in the last few weeks, and the first customer cars won’t be handed over until the third quarter of 2021 at the earliest.

The problem is the engine. At the core of the hybrid setup is a 1.6-litre turbocharged V6 borrowed from Mercedes-AMG’s F1 programme, and as you’d probably expect, getting such a thing to reliably work in an emissions-compliant road car is easier said than done. Originally, the unit was set to idle at 4000rpm, 1000rpm down from the idle speed of an F1 car, but engineers ended up having to reduce this to 1250rpm. That alone delayed the project by nine months.