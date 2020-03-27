Here's The Sad Yet Joyous Sight Of A Mazda RX-7 Being Pulled From A River
A group of divers found six cars dumped in the same river, including a Mustang Mach I and a Mazda RX-7
A section of the Tualatin River near Portland, Oregon is something of a car graveyard. Working off a tip, Adventures with Purpose, a YouTube channel all about recovering submerged cars (quite a niche, but consider us subscribed!), has been able to give the world a closer look at the watery vehicular resting place.
Using scuba equipment, the team found no less than six vehicles at the site, including a Chevrolet LUV pick-up truck, a Ford Mustang Mach 1, and even a first-generation Mazda RX-7.
The latter find was raised from the 12-foot-deep riverbed, where it’s clearly spent some time. The sheer weight of the water has caused the roof to cave in slightly, but overall, it’s held up reasonably well.
The Mustang is solid enough to recover too, so hopefully, we’ll see that raised from the murky depths at a later date.
As for why the vehicles are all dumped in that location, there are a number of possible explanations. It could be fraud or theft-related, but in the case of the pick-up, it was allegedly ditched there 20 years ago by the owner’s girlfriend as revenge for being cheated on…
