Here's The Sad Yet Joyous Sight Of A Mazda RX-7 Being Pulled From A River

A section of the Tualatin River near Portland, Oregon is something of a car graveyard. Working off a tip, Adventures with Purpose, a YouTube channel all about recovering submerged cars (quite a niche, but consider us subscribed!), has been able to give the world a closer look at the watery vehicular resting place.

Using scuba equipment, the team found no less than six vehicles at the site, including a Chevrolet LUV pick-up truck, a Ford Mustang Mach 1, and even a first-generation Mazda RX-7.

The latter find was raised from the 12-foot-deep riverbed, where it’s clearly spent some time. The sheer weight of the water has caused the roof to cave in slightly, but overall, it’s held up reasonably well.