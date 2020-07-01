Here's The Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Preparing For An M3 Fist Fight

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Disappointed by the lack of power developed by the Cadillac CT4-V relative to its ATS-V predecessor? Worry not - as confirmed a few months ago, the pointy end of the range will actually be represented by the incoming CT4-V Blackwing. And thanks to these new spy shots, we can have our first proper look at Caddy’s incoming BMW M3 fighter. The prototype seen at the General Motors Milford Proving Ground may be liberally caked in camouflage, but it’s easy to see what’s changed compared to the inline-four-powered CT4-V. There’s a redesigned front bumper with a low splitter, new side skirts, and a bigger spoiler on the bootlid.

Despite the name, neither this car nor its hopped up CT5 brother will receive the Blackwing V8, which has been largely abandoned by GM. Instead, the CT4-V is expected to take an updated version of the ATS-V‘s twin-turbo 3.6-litre V6, with the power increased beyond the 455bhp it offered previously. The CT5-V will also use the engine from its predessor - the CTS-V - meaning there’ll be a 6.2-litre ‘LT4’ V8 stuffed under the hood. Lovely.

The V6 will be hooked up to a torque converter automatic gearbox, or if preferred, a manual gearbox. MagneRide adaptive dampers will likely be fitted as standard, and we’d anticipate a lower ride height plus a wider track than the normal CT4-V. When the General Motors subsidiary first confirmed the car’s existence, it said that the Blackwing models will represent “the apex of Cadillac performance and driver engagement.”