Here's The Aston Martin Valkyrie Looking Resplendent As Road Testing Begins

Aston Martin has released images of its V12 hypercar undergoing road testing in the UK

It’s been great fun watching the Aston Martin Valkyrie belting around Silverstone during early testing. However, we mustn’t forget that - as ridiculous as it seems - the N/A V12 hypercar is still a road car.

Serving as a reminder, Aston has released a batch of pictures driving on UK roads as public highways testing commences. Around the Northamptonshire roads near Silverstone with test driver Chris Goodwin at the wheel, the Valkyrie looks especially other-worldly.

As a reminder, it’s powered by a Cosworth-built, 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12, which on its own is good for 1000bhp at 10,500rpm. A hybrid system - which includes Rimac-supplied components - brings the total output to 1160bhp. A good chunk of the car’s development work will be undertaken by Red Bull Advanced Technologies, which is set to continue despite the deal between Aston Martin and Red Bull racing ending in light of the former’s works F1 plans.

The Valkyrie was set to race in the ACO’s new ‘Hypercar Class’ at Le Mans, although this may no longer happen, with Aston postponing its entry as it “considers whether to continue in any future prototype class”.

As for the road car, deliveries will begin during the second half of 2020. Just imagine spotting one of these out in the wild.

