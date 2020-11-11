Here's Our First Look At Mazda's All-New Inline-Six

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

While every other carmaker has been aggressively downsizing engines over the last few years, Mazda is going the other way. Or as it likes to call it, “right-sizing”. That’s why it makes a gasps 2.4-litre turbo diesel engine, a range of reasonably big, naturally-aspirated inline-four engines that compete with dinky turbo engines from other marques, and soon, an all-new inline-six. Mazda is planning a bold push further up the market, which will involve a large-ish luxury saloon. A heavily boosted four-pot wouldn’t fit the right-sizing thing, so a big six it is. We’ve already seen patent images of the unit, and now, we’ve had our first proper look via Mazda’s Q3 financial presentation.

The longitudinal I6 appears alongside an inline-four of the same orientation, plus a new plug-in hybrid powertrain. The quality isn’t the best, since we’ve had to screengrab it from the presentation, but we’ve asked Mazda’s UK press office to see if it has a higher-quality image to send our way. The slide notes that the inline-six will be available in conventional petrol and diesel guises, along with a spark-controlled compression ignition ‘SkyActiv-X’ derivative. The intended use for the engine is a range of predominantly rear-wheel drive cars described by Mazda as “large architecture,” although it’s rumoured that the engine may also make it into the long-awaited ‘RX-9’.

The new inline-six could power the production version of the RX-Vision, if that ever arrives...