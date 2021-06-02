Here's A Rare Chance To Own An S54-Engined Wiesmann MF3

This MF3, which shares its 3.2-litre inline-six with the E46 BMW M3, is now live on an online auction site

The concept behind Wiesmann’s vehicles was nice and simple. For each model, the German company borrowed an engine from BMW, stuck it in a retro-styled body, and honed the handling to create a light and truly magnificent sports car. It did this as far back as 1993, soldiering on until filing for insolvency in 2013. A relaunch has been promised via the S63 M5 V8-powered ‘Project Gecko’, which Wiesmann tells us is “progressing well” despite some Covid-19-related delays. For anyone not wanting to hang around, though, the company does have an extensive back catalogue to peruse.

Finding something from the Wiesmann stable is easier said than done, of course. These cars were only ever made in limited numbers, meaning the online auction of the 2005 MF3 seen on this page represents a rare opportunity. 910 MF3s were built over 18 years, making it the one you’re most likely to find for sale, at least, and arguably, it’s the Wiesmann to have. Its powerplant is a 3.2-litre naturally-aspirated straight-six normally found in an E46 M3, which is exotic without being scarily fragile like the S85 V10 in the MF5. It’s a lot lighter than Wiesmann’s larger-engined cars too, weighing in at a little over a tonne, and with 338bhp on tap, it’s still very fast.

This particular MF3 was originally registered in August 2005 and sold via a dealership in Münster, Germany. Over the following 15 and a bit years, it’s covered a mere 8,256 kilometres (5310 miles) and is said to have been well maintained. It’s painted in Grigio Palladino Metallic (a Maserati colour) and rides on 19-inch two-piece BBS LM wheels while the inside is bathed in some very red leather. You might have spotted the shifter paddles behind the (also red) steering wheel. Yep, this one has the SMG gearbox rather than a manual, but since this is a robotised manual rather than a conventional automatic or a dual-clutch transmission, converting it to stick shift might be possible.